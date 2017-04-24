Men ‘equipped for burglary’ arrested

Police have arrested three men aged 20, 23 and 25 in the Glengormley Park area on suspicion of going equipped for burglary.

Detailing the arrests, Inspector Colin Ash said: “Around midnight last night (Sunday), officers were patrolling this area of the town when they saw three men acting suspiciously. One was wearing a mask and the other two had their faces covered. When approached, the three ran off.

“Police subsequently pursued and arrested the men, with the help of our air support and dog units. A number of items were recovered including a multi-tool, gloves and a rucksack.

“The three men are currently in custody, helping police with their enquiries. A 25-year-old man had a fall in his attempt to avoid arrest and is being treated in hospital for lower limb injuries, which are not thought to be life-threatening at this time.

“Anyone who saw anything in the area that could help with our investigation is asked to contact police on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 05 of the 24/4/17.

“Information can also be given anonymously through the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”