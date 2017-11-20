Men require hospital treatment after armed gang assault

Police are appealing for information about a gang assault close to the Bellevue Bridge on the Antrim Road, Newtownabbey in the early hours of Sunday, 19 November.

PSNI Sergeant Emma Wallace said: "It was reported that at 2.15am four men armed with weapons, including a meat cleaver, assaulted two men aged 22-years and 19-years."

The gang also stole money from the victims.

"One of the men attacked required stitches to a hand injury and the other received staples to his head as a result of the altercation."

One man was arrested in relation to the incident but later released on bail.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact 101 quoting reference 262 of 19/11/17, or if they wish to remain anonymous Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.