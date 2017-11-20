‘Mid-air’ motorist spared jail by guilty plea after car smash

A judge said a driver whose speeding vehicle was airborne on a road before it smashed into another car was like something out of the 1980s ‘Dukes of Hazzard’ TV show.

District Judge Peter King said Natan Golinski (39) of Bluefield Drive, Carrickfergus, was fortunate not to have caused multiple deaths at Braepark Road near Ballyclare.

Golinski appeared at Ballymena Magistrates Court on Wednesday and pleaded guilty to driving dangerously during an incident on July 24 this year.

A prosecutor said a female driver, who had a passenger with her, was at a junction when Golinski’s car came over a ridge in “mid-air” and collided with the front of her car.

Golinski’s car left the road and rolled over into a field and the other driver said the defendant then emerged “covered in blood” to ask if she and her passenger were okay.

Substantial damage was caused to both cars and the woman and her passenger were left in shock but were not seriously injured.

Defence solicitor Connel Trainor said Golinski accepted his culpability. “He was lost on the day in question”.

The lawyer said the only issue his client had was in regard to how fast he was going but he accepted he was over the speed limit for the road.

The court heard because the car was in mid-air there were no tyre marks on the road to measure in an attempt to officially gauge the speed.

Judge King noted the “mid air” element of the case and Mr Trainor accepted that was an issue which would give the court concern. He said his client had a Polish licence and already had six penalty points - three for speeding and three for “running through an amber light”.

Mr Trainor asked for credit to be given for his client’s guilty plea to dangerous driving regarding the July 24 Braepark Road incident.

Judge King said: “This was tantamount to The Dukes of Hazzard”. He told Golinski: “It is quite clear you need to be kept off the road, primarily for the safety of other road users. You are a complete menace”.

The judge said it was as difficult a case of dangerous driving as he was likely to ever come across. “You could have killed several people,” he added.

Judge King said he was familiar with the stretch of road and said the speed must have been “colossal” for Golinski’s car to have gone airborne. “You are very fortunate that everybody was in a position to walk away from this incident,” he added.

Banning the defendant from driving for two and a half years he said the level of recklessness which had put “life and limb” in danger meant the custodial threshold was passed as he imposed a three months prison sentence, suspended for 30 months. Judge King added that the guilty plea had saved Golinski from jail.