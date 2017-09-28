‘Mindless vandalism’ condemned as Manse Road trees cut down

A Newtownabbey councillor has condemned vandals who hacked down several trees in the Manse Road area.

Stephen Ross posted a number of images of the damage on his Facebook page on Monday, captioning the photos: “Mindless vandalism at its worst”.

The DUP man indicated he would raise the matter during a meeting of the Policing and Community Safety Partnership (PCSP) yesterday evening.

It is thought that the trees were cut down some time over the weekend.

The issue caused anger among local residents, including one man who contacted the Newtownabbey Times. “I thought they had been blown down at first, but when I looked more closely I realised they’d been cut right through,” he said. “They’re lovely trees and they’re just matured; I think it’s sad to see.”

Meanwhile, PSNI confirmed that there would be an increased police presence in the Newtownabbey area following a recent spate of burglaries.