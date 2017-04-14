Newtownabbey driver had false number plates

Seven PSNI vehicles were on patrol on Antrim and Newtownabbey borough’s roads yesterday (Thursday) as part of Operation Roadsafe.

During the operation, one motorist was found to have false number plates on his vehicle.

There were also detections for no driving licence, no insurance and no MOT.

Police also reported a number of detections for possession of cannabis.

A 28-year-old was arrested for possessing cannabis with intent to supply and possession of an offensive weapon.