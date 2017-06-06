Newtownabbey man convicted of benefit fraud

A New Mossley man was convicted at Belfast Magistrates’ Court today (Tuesday) for claiming benefits he was not entitled to.
David Brown (36) of Ballyvessey Park claimed Jobseeker’s Allowance and Housing Benefit totalling £6,468 while failing to declare employment. He was given 100 hours community service.
He is also required to repay any outstanding money wrongfully obtained to the Department for Communities.
Almost Done!
Registering with Newtownabbey Times means you're ok with our terms and conditions.