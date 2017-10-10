Newtownabbey man convicted of benefit fraud

A man was convicted at Belfast Magistrates’ Court today for claiming benefits he was not entitled to.

Victoras Smirnovas (33) of Alderley Place, Mallusk claimed Job Seeker’s Allowance and Housing Benefit totalling £11,973 while failing to declare living with a partner. He was given a four month prison sentence suspended for two years.

He is also required to repay any outstanding money wrongfully obtained to the Department for Communities.

Suspected benefit fraud can be reported to the Department for Communities anonymously. Find out more at https://www.nidirect.gov.uk/articles/benefit-fraud