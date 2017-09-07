Object removed for examination

A security alert in Newtownabbey has ended.

Commenting on the incident in the Mayfield Village area, Inspector Peter Duncan said: “Police attended the scene and a number of homes had to be evacuated.

“Cordons were put in place and ATO were tasked to the scene. An object was located and has been taken away for further examination.”

Inspector Duncan added: “I want to thank local people and the wider community for their patience and understanding throughout the operation, which was necessary to ensure the safety of local residents, and those travelling in and around the area.

“I would appeal for anyone with information about this incident, or who saw any unusual activity in the area to contact police on the non-emergency 101, quoting reference 382 of 07/09/17.

“Alternatively, information can be passed anonymously through the Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111.”