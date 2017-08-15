Oldest police dog praised after locating aggressive male

The oldest and longest serving PSNI police dog has been praised for helping to apprehend a male who was believed to be armed in the region last night.

Detailing the operation in a post on the PSNI Newtownabbey Facebook page, a police spokesperson said: “Our oldest and longest serving Police Dog was out showing the young pups how it’s done last night.

“A male was causing damage in the Newtownabbey area and was believed to be carrying a knife. Local Police Teams went to the area and when the offender could not be located, PD Brodie was called.”

The police spokesperson added: “Brodie put his nose to the ground and tracked the male through some alleys, finding him in an intoxicated and aggressive state.

“With a bit of friendly advice from Brodie’s handler and a lot of not so friendly advice from Brodie, the male quickly gave himself up and was arrested without a fight.

“PD Brodie is due to retire at the end of the year, but will continue to help keep you safe until he hangs up his boots!”