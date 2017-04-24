Pair arrested after paint attack on police station

A man and woman were arrested after criminal damage was caused to Newtownabbey Police Station in the early hours of Sunday, April 23.

It is understood red and white paint was thrown over a camera, sangar windows were painted over and damage was caused to a wall-mounted vehicle mirror.

Police have charged a 28-year-old man with a number of offences including criminal damage and disorderly behaviour. He is due to appear at Belfast Magistrates’ Court on May 19. As is normal practice, all charges will be reviews by the PPS.

A 35-year-old woman was also arrested on suspicion of criminal damage and rioting. She was released pending a report to the PPS.