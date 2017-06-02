Pedestrian hospitalised after collision

Police are appealing for information after a road traffic collision in Glengormley on Wednesday, May 31.

Commenting on the incident which occurred in the Ballyclare Road area, Sergeant O’Neill said: “It was reported that shortly after 1pm a pedestrian was hit by a red car close to Glengormley High School and had to go to hospital for treatment as a result of this.

“I would urge anyone with information to contact police at Newtownabbey on 101, quoting reference 778 of 31/05/17. Alternatively, if they wish to remain anonymous contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”