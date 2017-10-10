Pensioner denies death by dangerous driving charge

A 72-year-old Co Antrim woman today (Tuesday) denied causing a collision which claimed the life of her seven-year old grandson.

Margaret Saunders, from Forthill Park in Newtownabbey, appeared at Belfast Crown Court, where she denied a charge of causing the death of Jackson Turner by dangerous driving on December 26 2015.

The seven-year old Sunnylands Primary School pupil died in his parents arms in hospital just hours after the Boxing Day three-car collision on the Old Carrick Road in Newtownabbey.

Also injured in the collision were six other people including Jackson’s four-year old sister Ally, as well as their grandmother Margaret Saunders.

During today’s brief hearing, Saunders entered the dock of the court with the aid of a walking stick. When the charge of causing the Carrick youngster’s death was put to her, she replied “not guilty.”

The pensioner - whose son is Jackson’s father - will face trial on the single charge at the same court later this year. The trial has been scheduled to take place on December 12, and is expected to last for two weeks.

After she denied the charge, Saunders was released on continuing bail.