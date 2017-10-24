‘Personal items’ taken during burglary at Belfast Road

Police are seeking information regarding a burglary at an address on the Belfast Road in Carrickfergus.

A post on the PSNI Facebook page indicated the incident happened on October 12 between 10am and 5pm, “resulting in some personal items being taken.”

The post added: “This is a huge intrusion into someone’s home, unwelcome and obviously upsetting.

“If anyone has info they can share particularly around any suspicious persons or vehicles in the area at that time please contact police on 101 with reference number 1023 of 12/10/17.”