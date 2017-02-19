Pipe bomb thrown within ‘densely populated area’

Police are investigating an incident which occurred at the Abbey Business Park in the Mill Road area of Newtownabbey in the early hours of Saturday, February 18.

Detailing the incident, Detective Sergeant Robinson said: “It is believed that a pipe bomb type device was thrown into the grounds of the business park at around 1am on Saturday morning. The device exploded, but remained undiscovered for some time until security staff patrolling the grounds found the remains of the device.

“The incident was reported to police at around 5pm on Saturday evening. Police attended the scene with ATO officers to ensure there was no further danger to the public and the remains of the device were then removed for further examination. There were no reports of any injuries as a result of this incident, however, the business park is a busy commercial zone within a densely populated residential area and the potential for injury was very high due to this reckless act.

“I would ask anyone with any information about this incident to contact detectives at Antrim on 101, quoting reference number 931 18/02/17. Or, if someone would prefer to provide information without giving their details they can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers and speak to them anonymously on 0800 555 111.”