Police appeal after burglary

Local Policing Team officers in Newtownabbey are appealing for witnesses following a report of a burglary in the Irish Hill Road area of Straid.

Sgt O’Neill stated, “We believe that this burglary has occurred sometime between December 23-31.

“A number of large items, including a range cooker and a bathroom suite, were taken. This indicates that a large vehicle may have been used to transport the stolen items.

“I am keen to hear from anyone who may have information in relation to this matter or who may have noticed anything untoward in the area.

“Have you seen a lorry or van in the area of Irish Hill Road over the past week? Did you notice any suspicious persons? If so, let us know by ringing 101. Alternatively, information can always be passed anonymously via the Crimestoppers charity by ringing 0800 555 111.”