Police carry out targeted patrols as part of drugs investigation

Police have thanked the public for their assistance after quantities of drugs were detected in the region.

Detailing the investigation in a post on the PSNI Newtownabbey Facebook page, a police spokesperson said: “Police would like to thank the member of the public who phoned through information to police after finding a bag of suspect drugs in the Shore Road area of Newtownabbey.

“Follow up enquiries identified a number of people involved who have since been dealt with and are being reported to the Public Prosecution Service.

“There were two further incidents of drug detections by police officers in the Newtownabbey area through proactive targeted patrols.”