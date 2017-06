The PSNI is asking the public for help in locating missing Belfast teenager, Erin McKeaveny.

Erin is 17 years-old, 5ft 2' tall with long black hair and slim build.

Erin was last seen wearing a grey/blue tshirt and black jeans/leggings.

If anyone has any information which may assist police in locating Erin police contact police on 101 quoting serial number 1365 01/06/17.