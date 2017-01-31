Police hoping to reunite ring with owner

Police are hoping to trace the owner of a ring after the item of jewellery was found in a local bistro.

Police issued the appeal on social media today in an attempt to locate the owner.

Commenting on the PSNI Newtownabbey Facebook page, a police spokesperson said: “A ring was found in Cafe Cuisine on the Carnmoney Road on January 20. Police are now in possession of it and are hoping to return it to the owner.

“If you think that it is yours, please ring 101 and quote 732 30/01/17. A description/photo/proof of purchase may be required depending on the circumstances.”