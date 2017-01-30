Police investigate Abbots Cross arson

Police are appealing for information after an arson attack in the Abbots Cross area.

The Times understands the incident occurred some time between 1am and 2am on Sunday, January 22, but details were only made public by the police on January 28.

Detailing the attack, a police spokesperson said: “A motorbike was set on fire and a male, possibly of heavy build, was seen running from the scene.

“If anyone has any information, please contact Crimestoppers or Newtownabbey Police, quoting serial 128 22/01/17.”