Police investigate after cash and jewellery stolen

Police are appealing for information following burglaries from residential properties in the Coolemoyne Park and Cooleen Park areas of Jordanstown.

Detective Constable McGarry said; “It was reported that sometime between 6:40pm and 7:40pm on January 14, entry was gained to two houses and a sum of money and jewellery stolen.

“We are appealing for anyone with information who may have witnessed any suspicious activity in the area or anyone who may have information about the incident to contact detectives at Antrim station on 101 quoting reference 1021 14/01/17.

“Or, if someone would prefer to provide information without giving their details they can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers and speak to them anonymously on 0800 555 111.”