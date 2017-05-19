Police investigate alleged assault

Police are appealing for information after an allegation of assault was made following an incident in Ballyclare.

The Times understands the episode occurred on May 10, but details have only been released by the police.

Detailing the incident, a police spokesperson said: “Police are currently investigating an allegation of assault which occurred on Wednesday, May 10 at approximately 1:25pm on the Rashee Road, Ballyclare at its junction with Rathmena Gardens.

“This area would be busy with traffic and school/nursery pick-ups. If anyone witnessed an incident occur around that time can you please make contact with Constable Higgins by calling 101 and quoting reference number 920 18/05/17 or anonymously on 0800555111.”