Police investigate arson attack

Police are appealing for information following an arson in New Mossley.

The Times understands the incident occurred in the Ballyearl Terrace area on Sunday, August 13, but the details were only made public by the police on September 6.

Anyone with information is asked to contact officers at Newtownabbey Police Station on 101, quoting incident reference number 695 13/08/17.

There are no further details at this time.