Police investigate arson attack at school site

Police are appealing for information in relation to an arson at the site of a disused school in the Rathcoole Drive area on Saturday, June 17.

Vandals targeted the disused Newtownabbey Community High School site on Saturday afternoon.

Detailing the incident, Sergeant Adrian Keon said: “Police received reports shortly after 4:15pm of a fire at the site of the former school and attended the scene along with NIFRS. Extensive damage was caused to some of the mobiles and some building equipment was stolen by the perpetrators.

“I would appeal that anyone with information contact Newtownabbey Station on 101, quoting reference 1003 17/06/17, or if they wish to remain anonymous the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

Condemning the incident, UUP representative, Cllr John Scott said: “I was greatly saddened and angry to learn that the old Newtownabbey Community High School site was badly damaged in an arson attack on Saturday.

“Those responsible have attacked their own community and denied their own people access to a community asset. Local people will share my anger and frustration at this senseless act.”