Police investigate arson attack on pigeon loft

A man has been left saddened following an arson attack on a pigeon loft at his home.

Pigeon fancier, Michael Pearson from Ypres Park in Whiteabbey says he is gutted after the incident at a pigeon loft in his garden.

Mr Pearson, whose family has been racing and breeding pigeons for over 50 years, discovered the damage caused to a loft on Monday, May 22.

Speaking to the Times, he said: “The loft that was targeted has 20 baby birds inside it. There is an adjoining 40ft loft, so in total if the fire had taken hold there would have been over 150 pigeons lost.

“I went to tend to the birds and I noticed firelighters lying around. Inside the loft there is damage to the floor, but it’s just a miracle the loft didn’t go up in flames.”

Michael, who races out of the Eastway Club in Rathcoole said the incident won’t deter him from continuing to race pigeons.

He added: “I’m fortunate that my birds survived the attack and that the fire did not spread. I would urge everyone who keeps pigeons in the area to be vigilant and to report any suspicious activity around their lofts to the police.”

Commenting on the incident, a PSNI spokesperson said: “Between 6pm on May 21 and 10am on May 22, a shed in Ypres Park was damaged.

“If you have any information that could identify the culprit, please contact police on 101, quoting reference number 829 of 22/05/17.”