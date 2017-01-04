Police investigate arson attacks

Police are appealing for witnesses following two reports of arson across the Antrim and Newtownabbey area.

At approximately 8pm yesterday (Tuesday) police officers responded to a report of a fire in the Sealstown Road area of Mallusk. A PSNI spokesperson said: “It would appear that an outbuilding was deliberately set alight.”

A short time later, a shed was set on fire on the Lylehill Road in Templepatrick.

The Times understands that the circumstances surrounding both incidents are currently under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101.