Police investigate attempted hijacking

Police are appealing for information following the report of a theft and attempted hijacking in the Farmley Gardens area of Glengormley.

Detailing the incident, Detective Constable Jennifer Torrance said: “It was reported that at approximately 1:30pm on Tuesday, June 6, a male, described as being of a medium build with strawberry blonde hair, wearing a black hoodie and blue jeans attempted to pull a male out of a white Volkswagen Transport van in the Farmley Gardens area of Glengormley.

“The male victim managed to grab the keys to the van, therefore the male suspect made off from the scene, stealing the victims mobile phone in the process.”

Detective Constable Torrance added: “We are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this incident to contact Antrim Reactive and Organised Crime Branch on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 552 of the 06/06/17.

“Alternatively, if someone would prefer to provide information without giving their details they can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers and speak to them anonymously on 0800 555 111.”