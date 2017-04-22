Police investigate Ballyclare arson attack

Police are appealing for information after a petrol bomb was thrown inside a vehicle in the Burnside area.

Commenting on the incident, Inspector Colin Ash said: “At around 9:30pm on Friday, April 21, police received a report of a van on fire in the Douglas Terrace area.

“It’s believed a window on the vehicle was smashed and a petrol bomb thrown inside causing damage to the interior.

“A male, described as being around 5’ 8” tall and wearing a dark coloured hoody and jeans, was spotted fleeing the area on foot, through the playpark, in the direction of Doagh.

“We are keen to hear from anyone who was in the area last night or who may be able to assist the police investigation in any way. Officers can be contacted by calling 101, quoting reference number 1317 21/04/17.”

Information can also be given anonymously to the Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111.