Police investigate Ballyclare assault

Police are appealing for information following a serious assault in the Ollardale area of Ballyclare.
It is understood a male sustained a suspected fractured ankle during the incident which occurred after 9pm on Sunday, April 30.
Police believe two males carried out the attack in a grass area adjacent to Ollardale, before leaving the area in a blue coloured vehicle, possibly a Peugeot.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting CC2017043001281. Information can also be passed anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800555111.
