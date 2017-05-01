Police investigate Ballyclare assault

Police are appealing for information following a serious assault in the Ollardale area of Ballyclare.

It is understood a male sustained a suspected fractured ankle during the incident which occurred after 9pm on Sunday, April 30.

Police believe two males carried out the attack in a grass area adjacent to Ollardale, before leaving the area in a blue coloured vehicle, possibly a Peugeot.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting CC2017043001281. Information can also be passed anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800555111.