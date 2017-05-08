Police investigate Ballynure burglary

Police are appealing for information following a burglary at commercial premises in the Main Street area of Ballynure in the early hours of Friday, May 5.

Detailing the incident, Detective Inspector Chris Millar said; “It was reported that sometime between 1:15am and 2:15am on Friday morning, entry was gained to the shop and a quantity of cigarettes stolen.

“I would appeal for anyone who may have witnessed any suspicious activity in the area or who has any information about the incident to contact detectives in Antrim on 101, quoting 99 05/05/17 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”