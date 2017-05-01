Police investigate Ballyrobert burglaries

Police are appealing for information following thefts in the Forthaven area of Ballyrobert.

Detailing the incidents, a police spokesperson said: “Sometime between 4:30pm on Thursday, April 27 and 8am on Friday, April 28, entry was gained and a number of industrial items were stolen.

“Police are appealing for anyone who witnessed anything suspicious to contact police on 101, quoting 243 28/04/2017.

“This incident comes after a burglary at the same location, which occurred between 4:30pm on April 20 and 7:30am on April 21.

“If you have any information, or noticed any suspicious behaviour, again please contact police with reference 240 of 21/04/2017.”