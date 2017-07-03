Police investigate beauty salon burglary

Police are appealing for public assistance following a report of a burglary at a premises in the Doagh Road area of Newtownabbey.

Detailing the incident, Constable Kelly said: “A burglary occurred overnight between June 29 and June 30 at a beauty salon on the Doagh Road in Newtownabbey.

“A considerable amount of beauty products were taken. Most of these products were branded Dermalogica or LUSSO.

“I would be keen to speak with anyone who may have been offered any Dermalogica or Lusso products in suspicious circumstances over the past few days.”