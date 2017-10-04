Police investigate burglary

Police are appealing for information after a sum of cash and items of jewellery were stolen during an incident in the borough.

It is understood the theft occurred in the Coolemoyne Park area of Jordanstown sometime between 7:45am and 4pm on Monday, October 2.

Appealing for information, a police spokesperson said: “A sum of cash was taken, along with gold rings and gold bracelets.

“Did you observe anything suspicious in the Jordanstown area on October 2?

“Has someone tried to sell you rings or bracelets in odd circumstances?

“If so, let us know by ringing 101.”