Police investigate car theft

Police are appealing for information after thieves targeted a property in the Doagh Road area this morning.

Detailing the incident, a PSNI spokesperson said: “Just after 3am on Tuesday, February 14, police received the report of a burglary at a residential premises in the Hillcrest Crescent area of Croughfern.

“As a result of the break in a silver vehicle was stolen from the property. Investigations into this incident are ongoing.”