Police investigate ‘cold callers’

Police have issued advice following reports of suspicious activity in the borough on Tuesday, October 17.

Commenting on the issue, a police spokesperson said: “A number of reports came in yesterday in relation to cold calling in the Ballyrobert area.

“Police would request than any suspicious activity is reported via 101 and we will check out anything out of the ordinary.

“Yesterday’s incident involved males wearing high vis jackets and moving around in a white transit type van.”