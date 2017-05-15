Police investigate creeper burglary

Police are appealing for information following a burglary in Glengormley at the weekend.

The Times understands the incident occurred in the Glebe Manor area sometime between the evening of Saturday (May 13) and the morning of May 14.

Detailing the incident, a police spokesperson said: “The suspects have entered a property and taken the keys to a vehicle in this case.

“The investigation is ongoing and the vehicle has been recovered.”

Reinforcing crime prevention tips, the spokesperson added: “Lock all doors and windows, don’t leave valuables on display, have a phone in your bedroom so you are in a position to call police if required, lock your vehicle and consider installing a security light.”

Urging residents to be vigilant and to report suspicious activity to the police, Alliance representative, Cllr John Blair said: “Please ensure all doors and windows are locked and please report any suspicious activity to PSNI on 101.”