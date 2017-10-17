Police investigate creeper burglary

Police are appealing for information after a home was targeted during a creeper style burglary this morning.

It is understood that a silver Volvo C30 R-Design, a wallet, a MAC book Pro and bunches of keys were taken from the property in the Glenview Park area of Whiteabbey at approximately 4:20am on Tuesday, October 17.

Speaking to the Times, homeowner Leanne Matthews said: “We were woken by our dog who sleeps in the kitchen. He ran up to our room and jumped on our bed alarming us and then I heard someone and what sounded like keys in the front door.

“They took my boyfriend’s car, a wallet, a new space grey MAC book Pro and they took all the keys from our house, including my car keys but not my car.

Leanne added: “The keys had all our house keys on both, so that meant we were locked in the house and were unable to get out.

“We think it was just one man. I looked out the window and saw him pulling out of the driveway but I was unable to get out as the front door had been locked.”

Police are urging anyone who may have witnessed suspicious activity in the area to contact them.

Appealing for information, Inspector Ash said: “Shortly before 4:30am it was reported that entry was gained to a property and a silver Volvo C30 was then stolen from it.

“I would ask that anyone who noticed suspicious activity in the area before or after this to contact police to help us with the investigation.

“This can be done by calling 101, quoting reference 151 17/10/2017, or if you wish to remain anonymous Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”