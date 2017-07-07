Police investigate criminal damage

Police are appealing for information after a window was damaged on Wednesday, July 5.

Police received a report that a window had been damaged at a property on the Ballyduff Road at approximately 8:30pm.

Detailing the incident, Constable Knape said: “Three youths were seen in the vicinity. They are believed to be in their mid-teens.

“One of these youths is a male with a shaved head. He was wearing a black coloured t-shirt.

“Did you see these youths in the area? Can you identify them? If so, please contact police on 101 and quote reference number 1231 05/07/17.”