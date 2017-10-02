Police investigate criminal damage

Police are appealing for information after criminal damage was caused to a house in the region.

The Times understands the property in the Archvale Park area of Glengormley was targeted on Saturday, September 23, but details were only made public by the police today.

Detailing the incident, Constable Jordan said: “It was reported that sometime between 9pm and 11pm on Saturday, September 23 that the front living room window of a residential property was smashed.

“I would appeal for anyone who witnessed any suspicious activity in the area, or has any information in relation to the incident to contact Newtownabbey police on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 551 27/9/17.

“Information can also be passed anonymously through the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”