Police investigate damage in Ballyclare development

Police are appealing for information after criminal damage was caused to a number of properties in a new housing development in Ballyclare.

Detailing the incident, a police spokesperson said: “Police are investigating an incident of criminal damage where a number of properties were damaged on a building site in the Readers Park area of Ballyclare.

“Police are appealing for witnesses in relation to the incident and would ask the public to report any suspicious or strange activity in the area.

“Please call 101 and ask for Newtownabbey police. It relates to police occurrence CC2017021700490, or report through Crimestoppers on 0800555111.”