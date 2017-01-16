Police investigate damage to car

Police are appealing for information after a car was damaged in Ballyclare.

Detailing the incident, a PSNI spokesperson said: “On Saturday, January 14, a green Toyota Rav 4 was damaged in the car park adjacent to Asda, Ballyclare. This occurred between 1pm and 2pm, close to the Asda click and collect point.

“If you witnessed the damage, or have any information that may assist our investigation, please contact police on 101, quoting reference number 637 of 14/01/17.”