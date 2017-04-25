Police investigate disorder in town

Police are appealing for information after an incident in Ballyclare.

The Times understands the incident took place at approximately 10pm on Wednesday, April 19, but police have only made the details public today.

Detailing the incident, Constable O’Hara said: “It is alleged two males were behaving in a disorderly manner on Main Street and in The Square in Ballyclare, prior to getting into a white car.

“The two males were subsequently arrested on the Doagh Road for motoring offences, but we wish to speak to anyone who witnessed the behaviour within the town and in particularly anyone who may have mobile phone footage recorded.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Constable O’Hara on 07769329541 or on 101, quoting reference number 1314 19/4/17.