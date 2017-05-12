Police investigate Doagh burglary

Police are appealing for information following a burglary at a house in The Burn Road area of Doagh.

Commenting on the incident, detectives from Antrim and Newtownabbey Reactive and Organised Crime said: “It is believed that sometime between 10pm on Wednesday, May 10 and 6:15am on Thursday, May 11 entry was gained to the rear of a property on The Burn Road in Doagh.

“We are appealing for anyone with information who may have witnessed any suspicious activity in the area or has information about the incident to contact detectives at Antrim PSNI on 101, quoting 231 of May 11.

“Or, if someone would prefer to provide information without giving their details they can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers and speak to them anonymously on 0800 555 111.”