Police investigate fireworks incident

Police have vowed to stop and search people after fireworks were set off in the region.

Commenting on the incident, a police spokesperson said: “Police have received reports of young persons setting off fireworks in the Doagh Road area of Newtownabbey.

“If you are identified with fireworks, please be aware that you will be committing a criminal offence.”

The spokesperson added: “If you match the descriptions being provided by members of the public reporting the fireworks you will be stopped and searched.

“Parents, these reports are identifying young persons from the Newtownabbey area. Make sure you know where your child is and what they are doing.”