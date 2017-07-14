Police investigate ‘hit and run’

Police are appealing for information following a collision between a motorbike and a 4x4.

The Times understands the incident occurred on Saturday, July 1, but details were only made public by the police today.

Appealing for information in a post on the PSNI Newtownabbey Facebook page, a police spokesperson said: “Police are appealing for witnesses following a hit and run collision on Saturday, July 1 at 4:58pm at Longwood Road in Newtownabbey. This collision involved a motorbike and a dark coloured BMW 4x4 which did not stop following the collision.

“Please contact police on 101 quoting serial 913 1/7/17 if you can assist with this investigation.”