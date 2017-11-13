Police investigate ‘hit and run’

Police are appealing for witnesses following a ‘hit and run’ road traffic collision over the weekend.

Detailing the incident, a police spokesperson said: “Local Policing Team officers in Newtownabbey are appealing for witnesses following a hit and run road traffic collision in the Monkstown area.

“Sometime between Sunday, November 12 and Monday, November 13, extensive damage was caused to a resident’s vehicle which was parked in the area of Cashel Drive.

“If you have any information regarding this collision, please contact local police team officers in Newtownabbey by ringing 101 and quoting police reference 166 13/11/2017.”