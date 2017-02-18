Police investigate incident in residential area

Police are appealing for information following the report of an incident at a house in the Elmfield Road area of Glengormley on Friday, February 17.

Detailing the incident, Detective Constable Clements said: “It was reported that two persons called to the house at approximately 10:55pm. When there was no answer to the door they walked away from the house shouting threatening comments. They then left on foot in the direction of Colinward Crescent.”

Anyone with any information about the incident is asked to contact detectives at Antrim on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 1450 of 17/02/2017.

Or, alternatively if someone would prefer to provide information without giving their details they can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers and speak to them anonymously on 0800 555 111.