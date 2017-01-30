Police investigate Newtownabbey RTC

Police are appealing for information after a pedestrian was struck by a cyclist in the Mill Road area.

The Times understands the incident took place at approximately 12:10pm on January 20, but details were only made public by the police on January 27.

The cyclist was described as being in his 50s with grey hair and a moustache. He was wearing a hi-vis coat, black hat and black trousers with reflective strips.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police are keen to speak with the cyclist. If that was you, or you have any information about the incident, please contact police at Newtownabbey on 101.”