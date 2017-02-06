Police investigate Newtownabbey shooting

Police are appealing for information after shots were fired at a house in the Bawnmore area on Sunday, February 5.

The incident occurred in the Bawnmore Drive area at approximately 8:45pm.

A damaged window at the property on Bawnmore Drive in Newtownabbey. Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye.com

It is understood that two shots were fired at the property.

A PSNI spokesperson stated there were no injuries.

Police are urging anyone with information to contact them on the non emergency number, 101, quoting reference number 1274-05/02/17. Alternatively, information can be passed anonymously via independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800555111.