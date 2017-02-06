Police investigate Newtownabbey shooting

Police are appealing for information after shots were fired at a house in the Bawnmore area on Sunday, February 5.
The incident occurred in the Bawnmore Drive area at approximately 8:45pm.
It is understood that two shots were fired at the property.
A PSNI spokesperson stated there were no injuries.
Police are urging anyone with information to contact them on the non emergency number, 101, quoting reference number 1274-05/02/17. Alternatively, information can be passed anonymously via independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800555111.
