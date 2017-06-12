Search

Police investigate ‘road rage’ incident

Police are appealing for information following a ‘road rage’ incident in Jordanstown.

The incident occurred in the Shore Road area at approximately 9pm on Friday, June 9.

Commenting on the incident, a police spokesperson said: “If you witnessed this incident, or believe you can assist in our investigation, please contact 101 and quote reference CC2017060901342. The two vehicles involved were white and red.”