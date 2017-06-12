Police investigate ‘road rage’ incident

Police are appealing for information following a ‘road rage’ incident in Jordanstown.
The incident occurred in the Shore Road area at approximately 9pm on Friday, June 9.
Commenting on the incident, a police spokesperson said: “If you witnessed this incident, or believe you can assist in our investigation, please contact 101 and quote reference CC2017060901342. The two vehicles involved were white and red.”
Almost Done!
Registering with Newtownabbey Times means you're ok with our terms and conditions.