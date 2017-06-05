Police investigate road traffic collision

Police are appealing for information following a collision on the A8 in the early hours of Saturday, June 3.

The Times understands the collision involving a blue BMW 330 D occurred at Houstons Corner Roundabout at approximately 3:45am.

Commenting on Saturday, a police spokesperson said: “A man and woman were taken to hospital where they are being treated for non life-threatening injuries.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference number CC2017060300234.

Alternatively, anyone wishing to provide information anonymously can contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.