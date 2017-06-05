Police investigate road traffic collision

Police are appealing for information following a collision on the A8 in the early hours of Saturday, June 3.
The Times understands the collision involving a blue BMW 330 D occurred at Houstons Corner Roundabout at approximately 3:45am.
Commenting on Saturday, a police spokesperson said: “A man and woman were taken to hospital where they are being treated for non life-threatening injuries.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference number CC2017060300234.
Alternatively, anyone wishing to provide information anonymously can contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Almost Done!
Registering with Newtownabbey Times means you're ok with our terms and conditions.